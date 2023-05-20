Graham Gribbin, an ex-director of music at the town’s 900-year-old Minster, is the new owner of the old St Andrew’s C of E Church in Beechwood Road, Holmfield.

He has transformed the space to become the ‘Old Chapel’ which has now home to GSG Pianos Ltd.

The businessman set up the company almost 40 years ago at the age of 19 and it was originally based at Wade House Road, Shelf, but he decided the time was right to move premises and create a new showroom to

Graham Gribbin, of GSC Pianos Ltd, who has bought the former St Andrew's C of E Church at Holmfield, Halifax.

showcase his vast stock of pianos.

“When I saw the old church was for sale, it was like a lightbulb moment,” said Graham.

“It was a bit damp and a bit foisty but we have worked hard to transform the premises. The setting is just what I was looking for and the acoustics are absolutely perfect.

"The Church of England actually said that in all the churches they had decommissioned, they had never felt that there was a more appropriate change of use than this, so everyone is happy.”

Musician Graham Gribbin has bought the former St Andrew's Church at Beechwood Road, Holmfield, Halifax, and filled it with pianos.

Graham was born, brought up and educated in Bradford and because the family owned a piano, he began learning to play at the age of seven.

“I have to admit I was not a massive fan to begin with but because the piano was there, I was willing to have lessons. I didn’t always enjoy having to practise though,” he said.

However his passion for music did develop after joining the choir at Bradford Cathedral and becoming head chorister.

It was then he was introduced to the organ and at the age of just 14, he played his first service.

Some of the instruments on display in the new GSG Pianos showroom at The Old Chapel, Beechwood Road, Holmfield, Halifax

He decided against going to music college to study, instead choosing to get a job at Wood’s music shop in Bradford where he worked in the classical music department, ultimately becoming interested in rebuilding pianos.

“This just fascinated me and so I took an apprenticeship at Barker’s in Leeds where I learnt my trade, tuning, restoring and repairing pianos,” he explained.

As well as playing and restoring the piano, he continued playing the organ, eventually becoming director of music for Halifax Minster and giving regular organ recitals.

He describes organ and piano as ‘related but different’ explaining that to play the organ, you need good piano keyboard skills.

Graham Gribbin, a former director of music at Halifax Minster, wants to host community concerts at the old St Andrew's Church, now the new home to GSG Pianos Ltd, in Beechwood Road, Holmfield.

The new showroom at the ‘Old Chapel’ is now home to a magnificent collection of pianos including around 15 grand pianos, 50 upright models and almost a dozen digital versions.

“There is something for everyone, something for everyone’s pocket from pianos for beginners at around £600 to models costing as much as £30,000 for very experienced players.

"We have a mix of manufacturers, including Yamaha and Kawai, two of the biggest makers of pianos,” he said.

“We also have some beautiful old Bechsteins and Steinways - names synonymous with exquisite grand and upright pianos made in Germany.

“Our specialism is reconditioned pianos and these can vary in age from 10 years old to much older. This is what really sets us apart as we have the skills to repair and restore and really

bring pianos back to life.

The new GSG Pianos showroom at the ‘Old Chapel’ in Holmfield, Halifax, is now home to a magnificent collection of pianos including around 15 grand pianos, 50 upright models and almost a dozen digital versions.

Pianos now fill every inch of the old church, including the nave, and the chancel will soon house a small organ which is on its way from Plymouth University. The ‘Old Chapel’ also has

a dedicated workshop area for renovations and repairs.

Graham revealed that as well as moving his existing business into the old church, he has also used the move as an opportunity to set up a community interest company or CIC with

the plan of bringing music to the community such as by developing a teaching outreach programme and organising concerts and recitals.

“I want to be able to use the premises for teaching and as a space for concerts and recitals so that as many people as possible can experience the love of piano and piano music.

“The plan is to stage concerts involving players of all abilities from experienced professionals to younger pupils who are just starting out.

"The Covid pandemic saw an explosion of people taking up the piano and so it seems there is a new found love for it and I’d like to encourage that.

“At the ‘Old Chapel’ we have such a selection of pianos for all abilities. The components of a piano – felt and wood – may be the same but every piano is unique and it is just a case of matching the piano to the person,” he said.

One concert in the pipeline will involve 50 of the ‘Old Chapel’s’ pianos all being played at the same time.

“There is a specially written piece of music for this. It would be wonderful to get 50 pianists all playing at the same time. We definitely have enough pianos here to do that.

"Now that would really be something to hear!”

More information about GSG Pianos Ltd and the ‘Old Chapel’ Holmfield, Halifax, can be found at www.gsgpianos.co.uk

Graham Gribbin, who founded GSG Pianos Ltd in 1983, has moved his showroom from Shelf to The Old Chapel at Beechwood Road, Holmfield, Halifax. The building was previously a church.