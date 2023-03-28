One of Halifax’s best-known and loved wedding and events venues celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant has hosted thousands of nuptials, glitzy and family celebrations over the past six decades.

The hotel was opened on April 11 by Freddie and Rita Pearson, and was first known as The Cavalier Country Club.

To mark the milestone anniversary, the hotel’s team is looking for stories, memories and photos from people who have stayed, dined, married or celebrated there.

Anyone who can help can find out more at https://www.holdsworthhouse.co.uk/60-years-memories

