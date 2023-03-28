News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
27 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
6 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
Summer Garden Party at Holdsworth House. From the left, Emma Kind, Sean Wilkinson, David Kind and Susan Kind
Summer Garden Party at Holdsworth House. From the left, Emma Kind, Sean Wilkinson, David Kind and Susan Kind
Summer Garden Party at Holdsworth House. From the left, Emma Kind, Sean Wilkinson, David Kind and Susan Kind

Holdsworth House Hotel: 10 retro photos as popular Halifax wedding, events and dining venue celebrates 60 years

One of Halifax’s best-known and loved wedding and events venues celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:18 BST

Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant has hosted thousands of nuptials, glitzy and family celebrations over the past six decades.

The hotel was opened on April 11 by Freddie and Rita Pearson, and was first known as The Cavalier Country Club.

To mark the milestone anniversary, the hotel’s team is looking for stories, memories and photos from people who have stayed, dined, married or celebrated there.

Anyone who can help can find out more at https://www.holdsworthhouse.co.uk/60-years-memories

Undefined: readMore
Members of the staff of Holdsworth House, celebrating Red Nose Day event. From the left are, Fridah Momanyi, Charlie Rossall and Lisa Bower.

1. Holdsworth House Hotel: 10 retro photos as popular Halifax wedding, events and dining venue celebrates 60 years

Members of the staff of Holdsworth House, celebrating Red Nose Day event. From the left are, Fridah Momanyi, Charlie Rossall and Lisa Bower. Photo: Ian Swift

Photo Sales
Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant

2. Holdsworth House Hotel: 10 retro photos as popular Halifax wedding, events and dining venue celebrates 60 years

Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Casino night at Holdsworth House to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Vision Technology and raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind. Colleen Aird and MD Steve Aird.

3. Holdsworth House Hotel: 10 retro photos as popular Halifax wedding, events and dining venue celebrates 60 years

Casino night at Holdsworth House to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Vision Technology and raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind. Colleen Aird and MD Steve Aird. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Casino night at Holdsworth House to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Vision Technology and raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind. Left to right: Shelley Whiteley, Steve Whiteley and Helen Boshermiell.

4. Holdsworth House Hotel: 10 retro photos as popular Halifax wedding, events and dining venue celebrates 60 years

Casino night at Holdsworth House to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Vision Technology and raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind. Left to right: Shelley Whiteley, Steve Whiteley and Helen Boshermiell. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Halifax