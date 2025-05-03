Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is already a well-known Halifax historic moment but now a visit from The Beatles to one of the area’s best-known hotels has been officially commemorated.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holdsworth House Hotel, in Holmfield, has unveiled a blue plaque to mark the iconic group’s stay there at the height of Beatlemaina in 1964.

The plaque, awarded by Halifax Civic Trust, now adorns the entrance of the historic Jacobean manor house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was revealed by Mayor of Calderdale, Councillor Ann Kingstone, at a ceremony attended by dignitaries, business leaders and heritage enthusiasts.

Mayor of Calderdale, Councillor Ann Kingstone; Director of Holdsworth House Gail Moss; Halifax Civic Trust Chair Alan Goodrum; Director of Holdsworth House Kim Pearson; Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Virginia Lloyd.

Also in attendance were a number of Beatles fans who were in the audience of the Gaumont Theatre concert in 1964 which The Beatles performed at before staying at Holdsworth House Hotel.

Kim Pearson and Gail Moss, co-owners of Holdsworth House Hotel whose parents Freddie and Rita Pearson owned the hotel when The Beatles stayed, were in attendance to share personal stories of meeting the Fab Four.

The original bedstead used by John Lennon on the night –which was also his 24th birthday– was also on display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the day’s celebrations was the news the hotel has been named ‘Best Hotel in Yorkshire’ by the prestigious Muddy Stilettos Awards — a

The blue plaque

nationwide initiative celebrating outstanding businesses and reaching over 11m people across the UK.

The hotel has also received the 2025 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, placing it in the top 10 per cent of hotels worldwide for an impressive 15th consecutive year.

“It’s an incredibly proud time for Holdsworth House,” said Gail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be recognised both for our heritage and our unwavering standards of service is a truly wonderful.

"The blue plaque not only celebrates a special moment in musical history but also recognises the incredible legacy of our team and the guests who have made our hotel what it is today.”

Freddie and Rita Pearson opened historic Holdsworth House as a private members club, The Cavalier, in 1963.

Through his many connections, Freddie persuaded The Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein to bring the band to stay over after appearing at the Bradford Gaumont.

They were looking for somewhere they could be sure of a warm welcome and, more importantly, complete privacy.