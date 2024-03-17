Holly Lynch: Celebrating women of Halifax tour organised by town's MP raises funds for Calderdale WomenCentre
The ‘Celebrating Women of Halifax’ tour was organised by Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch and led by volunteers from Halifax Heritage Tours CIC.
Every International Women’s Day, Ms Lynch organises a fundraising event to raise funds for Calderdale WomenCentre.
This year, she approached the team at Halifax Heritage Tours with the idea of arranging a walking tour celebrating the women of Halifax.
The women of Halifax Heritage Tours rose to the challenge and led four tour groups of more than 60 people around some of the Halifax town centre’s key sites, incorporating the history and stories of some of the great women that have made Halifax what it is today.
The tour culminated with scones and other refreshmenrs at the Old Courthouse and raised an incredible £800 for Calderdale WomenCentre.
Chris Harris, founder and director of Halifax Heritage Tours, said: “The participants were utterly fascinated by the number of women who had helped shape the community and the town we call home.
"Names like Violet Mackintosh and Martha Crossley, women who were suffragettes, right up to Hannah Cockcroft and of course our lovely MP who follows Linda Riordan and Alice Mahon – all women who worked tirelessly for the town.”
Ms Lynch said: “I want to thank the team at Halifax Heritage Tours for putting together such a brilliant and insightful tour.
"Calderdale WomenCentre do incredible work, assisting women across West Yorkshire with emotional and practical support so I’m delighted that we were able to raise these vital funds.”