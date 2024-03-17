Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘Celebrating Women of Halifax’ tour was organised by Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch and led by volunteers from Halifax Heritage Tours CIC.

Every International Women’s Day, Ms Lynch organises a fundraising event to raise funds for Calderdale WomenCentre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, she approached the team at Halifax Heritage Tours with the idea of arranging a walking tour celebrating the women of Halifax.

The tour, organised by Halifax MP Holly Lynch, raised funds for the charity

The women of Halifax Heritage Tours rose to the challenge and led four tour groups of more than 60 people around some of the Halifax town centre’s key sites, incorporating the history and stories of some of the great women that have made Halifax what it is today.

The tour culminated with scones and other refreshmenrs at the Old Courthouse and raised an incredible £800 for Calderdale WomenCentre.

Chris Harris, founder and director of Halifax Heritage Tours, said: “The participants were utterly fascinated by the number of women who had helped shape the community and the town we call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Names like Violet Mackintosh and Martha Crossley, women who were suffragettes, right up to Hannah Cockcroft and of course our lovely MP who follows Linda Riordan and Alice Mahon – all women who worked tirelessly for the town.”

Ms Lynch said: “I want to thank the team at Halifax Heritage Tours for putting together such a brilliant and insightful tour.