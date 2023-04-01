The ‘Come and Sing’ performance is of Sir John Stainer’s famous oratorio, The Crucifixion, and relates to the passion and crucifixion of Jesus and is noted for the Christian hymn, All for Jesus, All for Jesus.

Vicar of Halifax Minster, Canon Hilary Barber said: “This is a lovely opportunity for people to join the Minster choir in this special performance which begins Holy Week. All are welcome so please come along and join us.

“But, of course, if people don’t want to sing and they simply want to come along and listen to this wonderful piece of music, then they are very welcome too.”

The performance takes place on Sunday, April 2, from 4pm to 5pm, and will be directed by Canon Barber. Rehearsals start at 2pm.

Entrance is free and copies of the music can be provided but people are advised to bring along their own copy if they already have one.

People can register to sing by booking at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/come-sing-stainers-crucifixion-tickets-548222938567