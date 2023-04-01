News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Holy Week: ‘Come and Sing’ at Halifax Minster

Halifax Minster is inviting people to come and sing a special piece of music during Holy Week.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 1st Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The ‘Come and Sing’ performance is of Sir John Stainer’s famous oratorio, The Crucifixion, and relates to the passion and crucifixion of Jesus and is noted for the Christian hymn, All for Jesus, All for Jesus.

Vicar of Halifax Minster, Canon Hilary Barber said: “This is a lovely opportunity for people to join the Minster choir in this special performance which begins Holy Week. All are welcome so please come along and join us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But, of course, if people don’t want to sing and they simply want to come along and listen to this wonderful piece of music, then they are very welcome too.”

Halifax Minster is inviting people to come and sing a special piece of music during Holy Week.
Halifax Minster is inviting people to come and sing a special piece of music during Holy Week.
Halifax Minster is inviting people to come and sing a special piece of music during Holy Week.
Most Popular

The performance takes place on Sunday, April 2, from 4pm to 5pm, and will be directed by Canon Barber. Rehearsals start at 2pm.

Entrance is free and copies of the music can be provided but people are advised to bring along their own copy if they already have one.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People can register to sing by booking at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/come-sing-stainers-crucifixion-tickets-548222938567

Read More
Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder: Halifax mum's thanks to charity who 'saved her...
Vicar of Halifax Minster, Canon Hilary Barber
Vicar of Halifax Minster, Canon Hilary Barber
Vicar of Halifax Minster, Canon Hilary Barber
Hilary BarberJesusMinster