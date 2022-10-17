A preferred bidder to develop council-owned sites in Mixenden and Ovenden has been chosen and senior councillors have agreed to sell the land to deliver housing.

Calderdale Council Cabinet members agreed to dispose of the three “brownfield” sites – at Clough Lane, Mixenden, Furness Avenue, Ovenden, and Turner Avenue, South, Ovenden to the bidder to build new homes.

The item was considered at a Cabinet meeting in late September for which the public and media were excluded because of financial and business considerations, with the decisions only now being published.

Calderdale councillor Scott Patient

Tenders were considered as part of the North Halifax Transformation Programme which looks to bring “innovative and sustainable” housing solutions on the sites which will help meet local need on land that the council considers is underused.

The preferred bidder is not named in the decision as legal agreements are being finalised.

The full Calderdale Council will be asked to support proposals that half the money received by the council from selling the land – often sale rates are lower than top commercial prices but resulting new homes help bring in Council Tax and Government new homes bonus cash – should be ring fenced towards delivering actions in the council’s Housing Delivery Test Action Plan.

Councillors also noted capital funding will be used to fund an extra care scheme in north Halifax – homes suitable for people who need help to live independently.

Calderdale Council deputy leader Coun Jane Scullion

Cabinet member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) presented a paper saying the transformation programme will utilise private sector investment to result in much needed quality sustainable housing, the extra care facility and wider environmental improvements.

Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member with responsibility for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said she was pleased to see these sites being brought into beneficial use.

The report to councillors outlined background information, a summary of the options considered, what consultation had taken place as well as financial, legal, environmental, health, economic, equality, and diversity implications of taking the scheme forward.