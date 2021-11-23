Honour for team who rescued popular Sowerby Bridge pub
Campaigners who saved a much-loved Sowerby Bridge pub from permanent closure have been presented with a prestigious award.
After a delay because of the pandemic, the team behind the rescue of the Puzzle Hall Community Pub were finally given their National CAMRA Pub Saving Award.
Manager Will Parry said the pub is playing a part in a “cultural quarter” which is growing in that part of the town.
“We’re developing a reputation for the best beer in the area.” he added. “
“Sixty-five per cent of what we do is cask ale and we are starting to get people coming from other areas for our beer.”
The Puzzle is set to host the after-party for the culmination of the Glow Winter Festival in Sowerby Bridge on Sunday, December 12.