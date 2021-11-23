Honour for team who rescued popular Sowerby Bridge pub

The team from The Puzzle Hall Community Pub with their award

After a delay because of the pandemic, the team behind the rescue of the Puzzle Hall Community Pub were finally given their National CAMRA Pub Saving Award.

Manager Will Parry said the pub is playing a part in a “cultural quarter” which is growing in that part of the town.

“We’re developing a reputation for the best beer in the area.” he added. “

“Sixty-five per cent of what we do is cask ale and we are starting to get people coming from other areas for our beer.”