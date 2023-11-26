House fire in Halifax: Firefighters from four stations called out to Halifax house blaze
Scores of firefighters were called to a house fire in Halifax.
Crews from four fire stations – Halifax, Rastrick, Illingworth and Odsal - were deployed to the blaze on New Street in Southowram at 11.31am yesterday.
They found a kitchen on fire and said a person living there had received minor injuries.
They used two hose reels to put the flames out.
Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999.
For fire safety information and to ask about booking a free home fire safety check, visit https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/