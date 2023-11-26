Scores of firefighters were called to a house fire in Halifax.

Crews from four fire stations – Halifax, Rastrick, Illingworth and Odsal - were deployed to the blaze on New Street in Southowram at 11.31am yesterday.

They found a kitchen on fire and said a person living there had received minor injuries.

They used two hose reels to put the flames out.

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999.