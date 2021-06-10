How a Calderdale resident was to make a change during "a year we will all remember"

Davina, 37 a Resource Manager from Greetland

Davina Szilvasy, 37 a Resource Manager from Greetland said: “It was 2020, a year we will all remember for being the year where our lives completely changed. I was overweight, struggling with my mental health and hated what I saw in the mirror.

"Nothing fit me, I looked and felt terrible, I didn’t sleep well and couldn’t walk up the stairs without being out of breath.

"I can’t say there was a pivotal moment, it was just that something finally ‘clicked’ and the denial began to fall away."

After her mum suggested going to Slimming World, Davina began on the plan.

"At that moment everything fell into place," Davina said. "Even when I stepped on the scales and weighed the heaviest I have ever weighed, my mind was set and my focus clear.

“The weekly group makes me feel like I am not alone, that other members are on the same journey as me and we are all here to help each other achieve our goals. It gives me the tools I need to remain focussed and to change my old habits into new healthy ones.”

Since attending the Slimming World group at Elland Cricket Club, Davina has lost 5st 5lbs.

Slimming World members learn to identify and set themselves free from the burden of anxiety about the habits and pitfalls that are holding them back. Slimming World helps every member to discover their personal danger zones and make plans to overcome them and make long term sustainable changes to stay slim for life.

Davina added: “In group everyone is always willing and keen to share ideas, tips and their highs and lows. Everyone is supportive and friendly and there is no judgement regardless of your starting point, your end point and all the little highs and lows in between.”

“Before slimming world, I would go for short walks with the dog, but that was it and it was nothing that would tax me or help me. Now I have taken up hula hooping and cycling on my exercise bike.”