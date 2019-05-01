How BBC drama Happy Valley put Calderdale on the TV map five years ago
Hit BBC drama Happy Valley hit our screens just over five years ago and helped put Calderdale on the television map.
The British crime drama filmed gripped viewers with stories of kidnap, blackmail and murder unfurled against the backdrop of iconic Calderdale landmarks over two series. With talk of a third series still in the works we look back at the film crews spotted in the borough and the success of the show.
The first series told the story of troubled police officer Catherine Cawood, bringing up her grandson after her daughter killed herself.