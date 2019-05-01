How BBC drama Happy Valley put Calderdale on the TV map five years ago

The British crime drama filmed gripped viewers with stories of kidnap, blackmail and murder unfurled against the backdrop of iconic Calderdale landmarks over two series. With talk of a third series still in the works we look back at the film crews spotted in the borough and the success of the show.

The first series told the story of troubled police officer Catherine Cawood, bringing up her grandson after her daughter killed herself.

Catherines grandson is the product of a rape committed by the villainous Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton), who begins the second series in prison after being convicted of three murders.

Sarah Lancashire received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Catherine and her life in the not-so happy valley

When the series first aired, the show was met with some criticism of its graphic depictions of violence.

