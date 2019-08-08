How have house prices been changing in Calderdale

House prices in Yorkshire have increased by £12 per day on average since the start of the year, figures reveal.

Prices in the region rose an average of £2,263 in the first half of this year, according to analysis by Zoopla.

In January, the average house price in Yorkshire was £181,918 but, by July, this had increased to £184,181, defying economic predictions over the prospect of leaving the EU.

READ MORE: These are the 12 most expensive properties listed for sale in Calderdale with Rightmove

According to the statistics Yorkshire house prices are performing well compared to other areas.

The West Midlands was Britain’s best-performing region, with the average value of homes increasing by £36.58 per day, and London was the worst performer, with values falling by £71.23 per day.

READ MORE: Take a look around the £1.75m Calderdale mansion for sale and discover its Gentleman Jack links with these stunning pictures

And while Yorkshire as a whole did well, prices varied across the county.

The best performing areas was Harrogate, where prices rose £46.22 a day, followed by Keighley (£37.10) and Dewsbury (£35.39).

Prices fell in some areas Halifax saw the biggest drop, down £24.82 a day, followed by Barnsley (£19.69) and York (£5.84).

Patrick McCutcheon, head of residential sales at Dacre, Son & Hartley, which covers North and West Yorkshire, predicted rises could continue.

He said: “The residential property market responds well to clarity and direction, and hopefully some of the Brexit related concerns will reduce now we have a new Prime Minister who appears to be certain about his direction of travel, which could be good for the market moving forward.”

While generally this is great news for homeowners in Yorkshire, price rises mean it can be difficult for young people who are trying to get on the property ladder.

Looking locally across Britain, homeowners in Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire have seen the most value added to their properties so far in 2019, with the average home there gaining £185.11 a day.

