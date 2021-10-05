How to get involved in kindness rock garden project in Brighouse
A community project in Brighouse has been created to place a focus on mental health.
A kindness rocks garden has been created outside Brighouse Central Methodist Church where kindness rocks can be placed for others to take and share.
Community Children and Families Worker at Brighouse Central Methodist Church, Jodi Paige-Hirst, said: “The focus is on mental health matters and you never know what one little message can mean to someone, given at just the right time.
“I feel the project is one that is very engaging for all ages and hope the community will get behind it.”
The garden is situated on the grass outside Brighouse Central Methodist Church and the church has already created over two hundred painted stones in the couple of weeks the project has been running, with words of positivity and encouragement on them.
Jodi added: “The garden has been really well received; with all the rocks we make being taken.
“We would like to keep the garden alive and to do this we need the support of the community in creating the rocks.
“We hope that the people who take the rocks for themselves or pass onto a friend know that the community care for them and feel the message of love, hope and faith.”