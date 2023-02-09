How to help after Turkey and Syria earthquake disaster as people in Halifax and rest of Calderdale reach out

More than 19,000 people have been confirmed dead since the horrific disaster on Monday.

Here, Halifax Community Fridge has pledged to send hundreds of winter coats, clothes, sanitary and hygiene packs while St Augustine’s Centre has pledged to support the members of its community from Turkey and Syria.

The charity has also listed places where people can donate to help.

People across Calderdale want to help

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, many of them refugees and displaced people,” said St Augustine’s Centre.

"We'll be supporting members of our community from affected countries.

"If you'd like to donate to those delivering aid in the region, here are some options.

"Disasters Emergency Committee: Match-funded by the UK Government – https://www.dec.org.uk/

Leader of Calderdale Council Tim Swift said: “The images we are seeing on the news and the scale of this human tragedy is truly heartbreaking.

"We know this will be an anxious time for some of our local families who may be waiting for news.

“Our thoughts continue to be with all of those who are affected and with the rescue teams, who are working in such difficult circumstances.

“Calderdale is a place of kindness and many in our communities will want to help.

"A number of Disaster Emergency Committee charities have launched appeals to support the relief effort. For more information visit www.dec.org.uk/monitoring.”

