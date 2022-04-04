How to help people of Ukraine: Here is what donations are needed and when you can volunteer in Halifax
Organisers of a massive aid collection for Ukraine need volunteers in Halifax again this week.
Halifax Ukrainian Club has teamed up with The Leo Group to transport lorries full of vital supplies to help people fleeing from and still in the besieged country.
They need volunteers today, Wednesday and Friday between 9am and 5pm, especially on Wednesday when they have another truck leaving their base at D Mill Clough.
Donations are also needed, and can be dropped off on Mondays and Fridays between 9am and 5pm.
The aid needed includes thermal clothing, food, medical supplies, toiletries, batteries, sleeping bags and torches.
For a full list visit www.facebook.com/halifaxukrainianclubLast week the aid collection filled two huge lorries with supplies in one day.