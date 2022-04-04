How to help people of Ukraine: Here is what donations are needed and when you can volunteer in Halifax

Halifax Ukrainian Club has teamed up with The Leo Group to transport lorries full of vital supplies to help people fleeing from and still in the besieged country.

They need volunteers today, Wednesday and Friday between 9am and 5pm, especially on Wednesday when they have another truck leaving their base at D Mill Clough.

Donations are also needed, and can be dropped off on Mondays and Fridays between 9am and 5pm.

Volunteers filled two lorries in one day last week

The aid needed includes thermal clothing, food, medical supplies, toiletries, batteries, sleeping bags and torches.