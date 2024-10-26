How to save money: Get cash-saving tips at charity's advice sessions taking place in Halifax
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Newground Together – a charity which is part of the Together Housing Group – is working with North Halifax Partnership (NHP) to deliver cost-saving measures and support residents in their homes.
As the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact on homes across the region, the ‘Saving Together’ scheme aims to reach families in Illingworth, Mixenden, Pellon and Ovenden to encourage them to take up the opportunities to link in with trusted Retrofit Schemes.
Equipment such as energy efficient appliances, LED lighting, smart meters and smart thermostats will be offered to households to monitor and reduce their overall consumption.
Newground Together’s energy team will be working alongside the ‘Staying Well’ workers from NHP to visit as many homes as possible to work with households to save energy and money in time for winter.
The teams are also engaging workshops giving advice on saving money.
Anna Dawson-Jones, community programmes coordinator, said: “As a charity working in the local communities, we continue to see how the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact many households in North Halifax.
“We know that people are savvy when it comes to saving money and the idea is we can share tips and tricks with their neighbours as well as understanding ways they can keep their homes warmer, improve ventilation and as a result improve their health”.
Details of all workshops can be found at https://www.newgroundtogether.co.uk/events/category/energy-advice-workshop/list/.
For more information email [email protected] or call 0300 3305535.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.