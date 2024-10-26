How to save money: Get cash-saving tips at charity's advice sessions taking place in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST
People living in parts of north Halifax are being invited to a series of money-saving energy advice sessions.

Newground Together – a charity which is part of the Together Housing Group – is working with North Halifax Partnership (NHP) to deliver cost-saving measures and support residents in their homes.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact on homes across the region, the ‘Saving Together’ scheme aims to reach families in Illingworth, Mixenden, Pellon and Ovenden to encourage them to take up the opportunities to link in with trusted Retrofit Schemes.

Equipment such as energy efficient appliances, LED lighting, smart meters and smart thermostats will be offered to households to monitor and reduce their overall consumption.

Newground Together is offering money-saving adviceNewground Together is offering money-saving advice
Newground Together’s energy team will be working alongside the ‘Staying Well’ workers from NHP to visit as many homes as possible to work with households to save energy and money in time for winter.

The teams are also engaging workshops giving advice on saving money.

Anna Dawson-Jones, community programmes coordinator, said: “As a charity working in the local communities, we continue to see how the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact many households in North Halifax.

“We know that people are savvy when it comes to saving money and the idea is we can share tips and tricks with their neighbours as well as understanding ways they can keep their homes warmer, improve ventilation and as a result improve their health”.

Details of all workshops can be found at https://www.newgroundtogether.co.uk/events/category/energy-advice-workshop/list/.

For more information email [email protected] or call 0300 3305535.

