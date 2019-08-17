How to sign up for this year's Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk

On September 14 the Midnight Walkers will put their best foot forward as they take to the streets of Calderdale on the brand new seven and 13 mile routes, starting and finishing at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax.

The walk is a way for supporters of Overgate to take on a challenge while raising much needed funds for the hospice.

Read: Gentleman Jack fans have a rare opportunity to see Ann Walker's memorial

Many participants will walk in memory of a loved one, “their star”, while others do it for fun or a challenge with friends, family or even their dog.

Each walker will receive a T-shirt before the event, which they will wear on the night and once they cross the finish line walkers will receive their well-earned medal plus a delicious bacon butty and a cuppa.

This year’s new routes have been tried and tested by the fundraising team. Jess Bailey, event fundraiser, said: “Our Midnight Walk is our biggest fundraiser of the year.

Read: Our guide to Calderdale's unmissable places and events we think should have made the ultimate UK travel list

The routes are great ones this year as both routes will experience the first few miles together. We are excited to see everyone light up the streets in memory of their loved ones and it’s great to have so many supporters signed up already. Spread the word and let’s get as many people as possible involved this year in support of our local hospice.”

Registration is £15 per person or £21 on the night, which includes a T-shirt, medal, a goody bag and refreshments. The entry fee means every penny raised in sponsorship money goes directly to the patients at the hospice.

To register, call 01422 387121 or visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk.

Read: From purrfect fundraising to summer festivals - ten of the best things to do in Calderdale this weekend