How to sign up to be a Tour de Yorkshire volunteer

Tour de Yorkshire organisers Welcome to Yorkshire have launched their recruitment drive to find volunteer Tour Makers for this year’s race.

Tour Makers are passionate and reliable people who are deployed along the race route each year to provide a warm welcome to the millions of fans who flock to Yorkshire to watch the action in person.

They also offer a point of contact for people wanting logistical information and ensure the event passes off as smoothly and safely as possible.

The sixth edition of the Tour, which will take place between Thursday 30 April and Sunday 3 May, is set to be the most spectacular one yet and Welcome to Yorkshire has over a thousand Tour Maker spaces up for grabs and nine new roles on offer. These include support with medal ceremonies, transport and accreditation.

If you are interested in finding out more about becoming a Tour Maker, please register your interest at letouryorkshire.com/tourmakers

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive James Mason said: “I met some of our Tour Makers at last week’s route presentation and they are such a friendly, energetic and welcoming bunch of people. Over the last five editions of the Tour we’ve built a brilliant team but are always looking to recruit more new faces into the fold – especially with nine new roles on offer this year.

“Tour Makers play an absolutely vital role in helping the Tour run as smoothly as it does. We’re grateful to every single one of them for the tremendous work they do and their attitude and enthusiasm is second to none.

“It’s quick and easy to register your interest, and by becoming a Tour Maker you’ll learn some new skills, meet new people, and become part of this keen and close-knit community.”

Sky Bet will once again be sponsoring the Tour Makers and providing them with a whole host of eye-catching kit.

Sky Betting & Gaming’s MD People and Culture Karen Tyrrell said: “Our support, now in its third year, saw over a thousand sets of all-weather hi-vis kit provided to last year’s Tour Makers.

"We’re looking forward to once again supporting a group of volunteers who play a pivotal role in helping millions of spectators enjoy one of the best events in the Yorkshire sporting calendar.”

