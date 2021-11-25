How you can help Halifax charity supporting people forced to flee their homes this Christmas

Helping launch the St Augustine's Centre appeal are: back, from the left, Florence Kahuro, Nazneen Nadeem, Aisha Souki, Sara Robinson, Ify Akosa and Arsalam Gashemi. Front, Amber Ray, Keith Wardle, Su Halliday and Steve Blacksmith.

St Augustine’s Centre is trying to make sure the refugees and asylum seekers it supports - who are having to build new lives, often away from their loved ones - do not feel alone this Christmas.

It is asking people to consider donating gifts suitable for children and adults to help make the people it helps feel part of the community.

Amber Ray, from the centre’s team said: “We’ve already seen a brilliant response to our Christmas appeal but we still need to source around 500 gifts for the people we help.

“This past year has been difficult for all of us but particularly for refugees and people seeking asylum.

“You can help us bring a bit of joy and Christmas magic to those who need it most by supporting our appeal.”

For children, the centre is looking for donations such as games, toys, drawing supplies, pyjamas, hats and gloves and colouring sets.

For adults, suggestions include toiletry gift sets, hats, gloves, scarves, candles and vouchers.

Donations can be dropped off at St Augustine’s Centre on Hanson Lane. For more information email [email protected]

Alternatively, money for the centre to buy gifts can be donated online at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/st-augustines-2021-christmas-appeal.