It has been nearly 20 years since the charity moved into its town centre building and it is need of some serious repairs.

The windows are old and leaking, and in need of replacing. It is an expensive job, costing more than £200,000.

Generous supporters have pledged most of the money needed but WomenCentre is still short of £25,000 - funding it is hoping Calderdale residents and businesses can help them raise.

WomenCentre Calderdale and Kirklees Chief Executive Angela Everson and Communications Manager Maxine Edwards at the Halifax building where they have had to put buckets under the leaky windows

Launching its ‘Help Light Up Our Summer’ appeal, it is hoping to collect what is needed to replace every window so that the women who need the centre are kept warm and dry this winter.

Communications Manager Maxine Edwards, said footfall at the Halifax building has been more than 5,000 over the past 12 months and they help more than 1,200 domestic violence victims each year.

Those figures could rise as the cost of living continues to grow.

“We have women who tell us ‘you saved my life. You’ve given my child a future’,” she said.

“Local people are so generous. If we ever reach out for help we get a really good response.”

The charity provides a wide range of support to women during periods of crisis in their lives. As well as domestic violence victims and their children, that includes women experiencing mental health difficulties, those that have been in contact with the criminal justice system, women struggling with debt, refugees and asylum seekers, and those with drug and alcohol problems.

It is hoping to raise the funds over the next few weeks so that the repairs can be carried out before colder and wetter weather hits.