How you can help people of Ukraine - here's when volunteers are next needed in Halifax
Organisers of a massive collection of aid for people of Ukraine in Halifax have issued a new appeal for volunteers.
Two more lorries will be leaving Dean Clough - one on Wednesday (March 16) and another on Thursday (March 17).
Volunteers will be needed from 9.30am at D Mill on both these days to help load the trucks.
Two lorries have already left from Halifax filled with hundreds of boxes of vital supplies donated by people and businesses across Calderdale.
The aid is being sent to a warehouse on the Polish border and making its way into Ukraine.
The collections has been organised by Halifax Ukrainian Club and The Leo Group.
They have swamped with donations and have paused accepting items for now but are hoping to make a fresh appeal with an updated list of what is needed most towards the end of this week.
For updates about donating and volunteering, visit Halifax Ukrainian Club's Facebook page.