How you can help Todmorden food bank's festive appeal

Christmas is coming, and once again the Todmorden Food Drop In is making its annual appeal for special goodies for those in need.

The Food Drop In continues to be open every Saturday morning at St Marys Parish Church, from 9.30am to noon, for people from Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and surrounding areas who are in need of food.

We see a weekly average of between 80 to 100 families or single people coming to us for food.

There is always more need throughout the winter months, when people with little money often have to make a choice between heating and eating.

A spokesperson for the drop in said: “We are well supported by generous people throughout the valley with basic food donations.

“At this time of year, however, we try our best to make sure that everyone who uses the Food Drop In has something special to eat over the Christmas season.

"We are appealing for festive food in the coming month that will help people with little income enjoy some luxuries they would not otherwise be able to afford.

"We would be very grateful for donations of cakes, puddings, mince pies, sweets or chocolates, luxury biscuits, tinned meat or fish and instant coffee.

“If you are able to help with this please leave any donations in the usual collection points in supermarkets, libraries and other sites across the valley or bring to St Mary’s Church on a Wednesday at 2pm when the food bank team are preparing for the weekend session.”

Are you able to commit £6 per month to support the Todmorden Food Drop-in and help to change someone’s life by providing them with a much needed food parcel?

To donate please go to www.localgiving.org/donation/todfooddropin.

For more information on how you can help visit www.todfooddropin.org , or email fooddropintod@gmail.com.

