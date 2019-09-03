Howarth Timber up for top training accolade

Howarth Timber and Building Supplies, which has a branch in Brighouse, has been shortlisted for the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) ‘Training Company of the Year’ award.

The nomination recognises the company’s commitment to supporting and developing its teams through BMF’s extensive training programme.

Competing against four other companies, Howarth has been shortlisted as the North East, East Midlands and Yorkshire and Humberside nomination.

The overall winner will be announced at the BMF Members’ Award Dinner, which will take place after the BMF annual conference on Tuesday, September 19.

Nick Howarth said: “Our company is only as good as it’s people and our top priority in the leadership team is to invest in our greatest asset; our people.”

BMF CEO John Newcomb added: “It is great to see Howarth shortlisted. All five companies are very different but have a shared commitment to developing their teams.”