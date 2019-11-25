Huge demand sees Kaiser Chiefs announce second gig at the Piece Hall

The Kaiser Chiefs have added a second show at the Piece Hall in Halifax due to huge demand .

The multi-platinum selling band from Leeds have revealed they will be playing an additional show at the Grade I listed building on Sunday July 5.

The kaiser Chiefs

Tickets for their first ever show in Halifax on July 4 next year sold out in 30 minutes.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO at The Piece Hall Trust said: "I am really thankful to the Kaiser Chiefs for agreeing to another night at the Piece Hall.

"Demand to see the group was huge and I know that there will be a lot of happy fans who missed out on tickets for the first date.

"I know the group love their fans and wanted to provide a second opportunity for them to see them.

"Thanks also to Futuresound for delivering a stellar line up for next summer.

"I would encourage everyone to become a member of the Piece Hall, so that you have access to pre-sale tickets for all of our gigs. It also means we can keep the building free to enter all year round."

Not only are Kaiser Chiefs announcing a second show but they have confirmed the full line-up for both days.

Joining them will be The Sherlocks, Mystery Jets, rising indie-alt stars The Big Moon and local indie rockers Apollo Junction.

The Piece Hall hosted a hugely successful series of live music events in Summer 2019 including sold out shows with Mercury Prize Winners Elbow and Halifax Hometown Heroes Embrace, and Kaiser Chiefs is the first in a series of summer events for 2020.