Huge Halifax mill blaze shuts off town centre roads

A huge mill fire in the centre of Halifax has closed off the town centre roads.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze on Sqaure Road, Halifax, which began in the early hours of this morning.

The four storey building opposite the Halifax Central Library is the home to many businesses.

It measures 30m x 15m, and West Yorkshire Fire and rescue Service confirmed that 40 per cent of the structure is involved in the fire.

Six appliances and two aerials units are currently in attendance dealing with the fire along with specialist officers and supporting resources.

Calderdale Council has said a number of the surrounding roads are closed because of the incident.

These are the roads that are closed.

Smithy Street at the junction with King Streets

Square Rd junction with Horton Street

Church Street junction with Cripplegate

Access to train station is only via Horton Street and Church Street section from Prescott Street.

