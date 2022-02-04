Hugely popular Brighouse 1940's weekend reveals return date in 2022

Organisers of the Brighouse 1940s weekend have revealed that event will make a return this year.

The whole town centre will be transformed with events and displays from Spitfires to vintage vehicles, home cooking to 1940’s dress and make up.

Visitor will be able to sit in a Messerschmitt, see Winston Churchill, learn to dance the Lindy Hop or dance the night away with the Ashby Big Band.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighouse 1940s weekend

Displays will relive the history and re-enactment groups like the Women’s Land Army and RAF pilot groups will be answering questions about their roles and special memorial services.

Youngsters will also be able to join in the fun with vintage fairground rides, a miniature steam train and of course, all the sweetshop stalls.

The event will be held over the weekend of June 4 and 5.

Before this Brighouse Artisan markets will be returning with the fire one set for April 24.

For the food lovers, people will be spoilt for choice with stalls selling the best locally made cheeses, bread by local bakers, meat from local farmers and a great selection of cakes, sweets and chocolates, jams and chutneys, wines, beers and ales, pasties and pastries.

There will also be s a wide variety of street food available too from Pakistani street buffet to a hog roast, Mongolian stir-fry to pie and peas.