Human scratching post climbing event in Brighouse to raise funds for Halifax RSPCA

RSPCA's Lauren Moore (orange cat suit) and Michelle King (cat mask) test out the climbing at ROKT in Brighouse ahead of their fundraiser.

And to help raise funds to pay for food, vet bills and medicine to help handle the influx, the staff at RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District are joining forces with ROKT Foundation to invite people to take on the scratching post challenge on Yorkshire’s highest indoor climbing wall.

April is dubbed as the start of kitten season – when cats are most likely to give birth – but after three lockdowns RSPCA staff fear many cats may not have been neutered and as a result the local charity could face their busiest wave of cats and kittens ever.

The costs associated with looking after so many rescued animals are higher than ever, so the RSPCA branch is appealing for people to sign up for the fundraiser at ROKT in Brighouse on April 1 to generate much needed income through a day of sponsored climbs – dubbed the scratching post challenge as a link to cats’ love of climbing.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Moore, of the RSPCA, said: “Many people still don’t realise that even a young cat at four or five months old can become pregnant. And given the lockdowns and difficulty in being able to access veterinary services as a result of the pandemic, we fear a huge number of cats won’t have been neutered as they usually would have.

“Even when services have been back open, the change to people’s lives mean the usual things may have been forgotten or they haven’t been able to afford to do so and it all adds up.

“So we’re preparing for our busiest ever influx of cats and kittens this spring and with that come a lot of associated costs to make sure these animals get the care and treatment they need. Even without a major influx during kitten season, we still face rising costs for the basics to provide care for all our animals until we can find their forever homes

“That’s why we’ve teamed up with the ROKT Foundation charity to run this unique fundraiser because although we will need to raise funds to cover the significant costs of their care, we also want to raise awareness of the importance of neutering or spaying your cat too.”

Katie Kinsella, ROKT Foundation’s Director for Community & Business Engagement, said: “It doesn’t matter whether you’re seasoned climber or a complete novice, we have climbing routes for everyone and the team at ROKT Foundation will help get you up the wall and raise some much needed money for this wonderful charity.

“Cats love to climb and so do we, so it’s a perfect partnership to raise funds and attention for a very real problem our local RSPCA faces. But with everyone’s help, we can all make a difference.”