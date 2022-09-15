Hundreds attend family fun day in Ovenden

Partner organisations included Ontrak Community Initiative who gave away 231 bicycles and scooters to children and young people from the area completely free of charge.

Staff and young people from the Joe Collins Youth Hub helped to organise and run the day, ensuring its success.

Volunteers from Phoenix FM, our local radio station, provided music and commentary throughout the day.

OSCA fun day

West Yorkshire Police had a presence at the day. Not only did officers talk with young people but they also brought the adventurous mobile cave trailer, part of their Early Action Hub.

Creative International Adventures (CIA) provided a climbing wall which was very popular with the children and young people.

The Healthy Holidays Calderdale scheme provided funding for the activities, and offered goodie bags full of healthy food for 150 children and young people as part of this initiative.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service proved popular when they brought a fire engine onto the site and talked to young people about their work.

The Calderdale Taekwondo Group, based at Forest Cottage Community Centre, and Halifax Star Boxing Club also put on demonstrations of their activities during the day.

Money was raised for the Joe Collins Memorial Fund, which was launched at the event and which will be used to support facilities for young people at the hub and to reward some of their achievements.

More activity days are planned.