Hundreds of people remembered their loved ones at the annual Light Up A Life service at Overgate Hospice.

It was the final of three such events, with the first and second at Halifax Minster and Hebden Bridge Town Hall respectively.

Light up a Life is an annual campaign of remembrance and brings people together from across the community: those who have experience of Overgate’s care, and those who simply want to take a moment out of the festive season to celebrate the life and memories of those dearly missed.

Overgate Hospice would like to thank the community for supporting their Light up a Life 2023 campaign, as it has provided a safe space for people to remember their loved ones whilst raising vital funds, which will enable to the hospice to continue caring for patients and their families over the winter.

Photo: Overgate Hospice

There was music from the West Yorkshire Police Band and the Elland Male Voice Choir and the service was led by the Overgate Hospice’s chaplain, Andy Thewlis, while touching readings were made by Overgate’s Chief Executive Tracey Wilcocks, Overgate’s Chair of the Board of Trustees Catherine Riley, and Chair of Calderdale Council of Mosques Nadeem Mir QPM.

Rachel Sheils, Medical Director of Overgate Hospice, also spoke a lovely message of hope. During the service, Overgate’s tree of remembrance was illuminated, and will remain lit until after the New Year for people to visit if they wish.

Following the service, Cross Lane Primary School choir sang at Elland Cricket Club where refreshments were given out.

Overgate Hospice’s chaplain, Andy Thewlis, said: “Light up a Life is a very special campaign which I hold close to my heart. Leading the services each year helps to remind me of how important Overgate is to the community, and also how their unwavering support helps us to care for families today.

Photo: Overgate Hospice

"Each year the people of Calderdale raise thousands at Light up a Life, and I have the privilege of seeing first-hand what that support does for the families we care for.

"As Christmas approaches, we will be able to ensure our patients have their every need taken care of, so they can just focus on making the most of the time they have with their loved ones.

"Families will breathe a sigh of relief this December that they can go back to being just that: a family, as we envelope them in a blanket of love and guide them through their journey with the care and compassion they deserve.”

Jessica Collins, supporter care fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, organised the three services, and said: “It was so wonderful to get together as a community, and to spend time remembering loved ones and reflecting on treasured memories. It’s important for us at Overgate to remind our community that they are never alone in their grief, and that support is always available.”

Overgate would like to extend a special thank you to their friends at Nu-Swift for kindly sponsoring the campaign.