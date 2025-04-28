After a service at the town’s Methodist Church, they paraded through the town centre watched on by many visitors to the Spring Market and the Mayor of Calderdale Councillor Ann Kingstone, who took the salute in Thornton Square.
Photos by Stephen Naylor.
