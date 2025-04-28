Hundreds gather for annual Calderdale St George's Day parade

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
Hundreds of young Squirrels, Rainbows, Beavers, Brownies, Cubs, Guides and Scouts from across Brighouse came together on Sunday for the annual St George’s Day Parade.

After a service at the town’s Methodist Church, they paraded through the town centre watched on by many visitors to the Spring Market and the Mayor of Calderdale Councillor Ann Kingstone, who took the salute in Thornton Square.

Photos by Stephen Naylor.

