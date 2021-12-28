Hundreds of hospice volunteers given free patron membership at Welcome to Yorkshire

Melanie Moore (volunteer), Luen Thompson (CEO) & Barbara Green (volunteer)

To celebrate the 10th birthday of the children’s hospice, Welcome to Yorkshire have kindly gifted Forget Me Not’s 353 volunteers free patron membership which includes the planting of a tree in their name.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chair Peter Box CBE said: “It’s fantastic that the amazing team at the wonderful Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice have deservedly been presented with Welcome to

Yorkshire My Y honorary membership and will have trees dedicated to them.

"They are proud Yorkshire people who give so much back and caringly work tirelessly for others.

"We’ve had an overwhelming response to the Welcome to Yorkshire membership launched on Yorkshire Day in 2020 and couldn’t be prouder to have such well-known and respected honorary members, including actor Sir Patrick Stewart, Paralympian Hannah Cockroft, Amanda Owen the Yorkshire Shepherdess and the late, incredibly inspirational Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"We’re delighted that so many others have also followed in their Yorkshire footsteps.

"There’s a huge diaspora of Yorkshire folk across the globe and an immense love for this part of the world. It’s truly humbling to hear the heart-warming stories of people gifting trees in honour and in memory of many special individuals, plus the benefits for the environment.”

Volunteers at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice support the charity in lots of different ways, from working in its shops, helping care staff, fundraising, at events and by providing reception and admin support.

Forget Me Not estimates that despite the pandemic limiting how much volunteering people could do this year, volunteers still donated some 27,000 hours, saving the charity nearly a quarter of a million pounds.

Luen Thompson, chief executive at Forget Me Not, said: “We simply couldn’t do what we do without our wonderful volunteers, who give up so much of their time to support us. So it’s amazing to be able to thank them with this unique gift.

"Having a tree planted in your name is something very special – a gift that will last for generations. A huge thank you to Welcome to Yorkshire for helping us mark the 10th anniversary of our hospice being built in this amazing way.”