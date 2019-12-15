Hundreds of voices to join together for the Christmas Eve Big Sing at The Piece Hall

This Christmas Eve The Piece Hall Trust has partnered with The Children’s Society and Halifax Minster to present a day packed with festive goodwill and seasonal sparkle.

A spectacular sing-along with some of Calderdale’s best choirs and singers is being planned at the Grade I listed building on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve Big Sing at The Piece Hall

READ MORE: The dream to attract Bon Jovi and Sir Paul McCartney to perform at the Piece Hall



The organisers hope that hundreds of visitors will join in with the carols throughout the day, or simply sit back and enjoy the traditional, gospel and pop choirs leading the way, creating a happy, sociable and friendly atmosphere to put everyone firmly in the mood for the big day.

Inspired by the history of Big Sing events held at The Piece Hall since around 1831 which attracted up to 34,000 Sunday School children to sing in the vast courtyard, this is the first time The Piece Hall Trust has collaborated with the charity and the partnership aims are to develop the support both charities offer young people.

PICTURE SPECIAL: See how the Piece Hall launched its festive programme with these fantastic pictures from its Christmas fair



Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, Chief Executive at The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Christmas is a magical time for family and friends, to catch up, to take time and have fun together.

"We hope that people come along and join us on Christmas Eve for a real treat from some wonderful local choirs and singers.

"Partnering with a charity like The Children’s Society allows us to do a little bit more for the young people most in need in our region and to us, there’s nothing more appropriate at Christmas than that.”

READ MORE: Major landmark for the Piece Hall as it welcomes five million visitors



Hosted by musician, songwriter, musical director and entertainer Kirsty Newton (Chortle Award Nominee, Kirsty’s Poptastic Piano), the Christmas Big Sing will include appearances from Mark Walker and his Celebration Choir, Halifax Minster Choir, Paul’s Signing Choir, Nicola Mills (Opera for the People) and Kirsty’s Poptastic Piano.

This new partnership aims to increase awareness of The Children’s Society, the national charity supporting vulnerable children in England and Wales, offering support at a key time of year.

Joanne Nicholson, Relationship Manager at The Children’s Society said: “We’re delighted to be joining forces with the Piece Hall Trust and Halifax Minster to take part in a day of Christmas celebrations and wonderful festive music and singing.

"The Children’s Society helps young people with many different problems in their lives. We have already worked with over a million children and we hope events like this one will help us go some way to supporting even more.”

The Big Sing programme,December 24 2019

11:00 – 11:15: Kirsty Newton (Kirsty’s Poptastic Piano) - host

Welcome: Nicky Chance Thompson DL & Lady Mayor

11:15 – 11:45: Paul Whittaker’s Signing Choir

11:45 – 12:00: Kirsty compere/sing along

12.15 – 12:45: Halifax Minster Choir will perform carols around the Christmas tree before their annual procession down to Halifax Minster for the Christingle Service

12:45 – 13:00: Kirsty compere/sing along

13:00 – 13:30: Mark Walker and his Gospel Choir

13:30 -13:45: Kirsty compere/sing along

13:45 – 14:15: Nicola Mills - The People’s Opera Singer

14:30-15:15/15:30: Finale with Kirsty’s Poptastic Piano.