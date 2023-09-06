Hundreds send cards to wish one of Calderdale's oldest residents a happy 110th birthday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pritam Kaur – one of Calderdale’s oldest residents – was thrown a party at Woodfield Grange Care Home in Greetland where she lives.
The home’s staff had appealed for people to send Mrs Kaur birthday cards and were overwhelmed when 273 arrived.
They were also offered other gifts for the celebrations including flowers; cakes from Cake Me a Bake, Roisin Ciara and Beth’s Bakes and Cakes; and balloons from Blown Away Balloons and We Love Balloons.
Mrs Kaur came from a farming family and grew up in India with her two sisters, and her parents – mum Karen Kaur and dad Santa Singh.
She married her husband, Puran Singh, who was a soldier in the British Army and they had three children – a son and two daughters.
She lived in Canada with her daughter before moving to the UK in 1989. Her grandson and great grandchildren are from Halifax.