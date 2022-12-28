Hundreds sign petition calling for action at accident hot-spot on Queensbury road

The A647 in Queensbury. Photo: Google Street View

The petition called for new measures on the A647 from Ford Hill to Halifax Road, and 455 people have signed it.

The petition read: “The section of the A647 from Ford Hill to Halifax Road is a notoriously busy road, along which drivers regularly speed, making it very dangerous for pedestrians of all ages, cyclists and other motor vehicle users alike.

“Vehicles travel at high speed around the corner at Ford Hill in both directions and there have been numerous minor accidents.

“Many young families access the local nursery and primary school, pensioners use the local shop and pubs, and residents of all ages are vulnerable on the road and on foot. We need safety measures implementing to slow traffic down and potentially needs a safe way of crossing the road.