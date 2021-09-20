Hundreds take part in Overgate Hospice’s Midnight Walk - were you among them?

Walkers had the choice of taking on a seven or 13-mile route, both of which were kept a secret until the night.

Supporters were welcomed to North Bridge from 10pm and the sports hall quickly filled with men, women, and children; young and old, many of whom were also accompanied by their four-legged friends.

There was a great atmosphere in the room, with Harold the Hospice Hare and Granny Turismo taking photos with supporters, Radio Calderdale playing music to raise spirits and Buddies Fitness from Brighouse leading the warm-up.

After making their way to the start line the walkers set off in a sea of purple and flashing headbands at midnight. Volunteer marshals cheered everyone on as they made their way to the first checkpoint based at Overgate Hospice, which was lit up in blue to welcome the walkers.

Those on the longer route also stopped off at a second checkpoint and by 6am all had arrived safely back at North Bridge where they received their medal and were offered refreshments, including bacon butties and hot chocolate.

Rachel Lumb, Challenge and Events Fundraiser at Overgate, said; “It was fantastic to see so many people come together to support Overgate, especially after we had to cancel the event last year. I would like to thank each and every person who took part, and would like to extend a special thank you to the team at Overgate, our sponsors Rosemount Estates and our fantastic volunteers, without whom this amazing event simply could not take place.”

Over 100 volunteers gave their time to support the local charity’s biggest event of the year, which is estimated to raise over £50,000 to support their care.

Outstanding sponsorship can be taken to the Hospice or to any Overgate charity shop, or alternatively can be paid over the phone by calling 01422 387121.

Special Midnight Walk goodies will be given to everyone who raises £50 or more.