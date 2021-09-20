Hundreds turn out in force for Tomi Solomon memorial match between Brighouse Town and Bradford City juniors

The Tomi Solomon Memorial Game between Brighouse Town and Bradford City (Pictures courtesy of Brighouse Town)

Brighouse Town under 14’s played hosted the Tomi Solomon Memorial/Celebration game against Bradford City u14s at The Yorkshire Payments Stadium to pay their respects to the talented footballer.

A spokesperson for Brighouse Town said: “The game clearly illustrated a wonderful community match at Brighouse Town. Over 400 turned up to support the Tomi Solomon memorial / celebration game

“Not unexpectedly, many pupils and teachers from Brighouse High School came along to support the game, which created a fantastic atmosphere.

“We would also like to give a big shout out to all the supporters who gave generously to the collection of the chosen charity of Tomi’s family, with £1000 raised.”

The evening was rounded off with signed shirt presentations to Tomi’s father and brother from both teams.

The 13-year-old Brighouse High School student was playing by the River Calder with friends on June 1 when he got into difficulties.

An inquest was opened at Bradford Coroner’s Court into the youngster’s death in July this year.

In statement released after an inquest was opened into Tomi’s death, his family said: “We would like to express our appreciation for all the support everyone has offered us since the tragic loss of Tomi.

“He was truly a blessing to us as a family and touched so many people’s lives.

“We know he was very much loved by everyone who knew him.

“Our son was a very happy boy who lived for football and it was often all he spoke about from waking up to going to sleep.

“We are devastated by his loss and now ask for privacy at this time.”

The cause of death has been provisionally identified as drowning with further reports being prepared, and the full inquest has been adjourned until September 28.

The talented footballer was described by his headteacher at Brighouse High School as a “positive, supportive and friendly” student who had a wide circle of friends.

In a letter to parents, Richard Horsfield said: “Tomi was a positive, friendly and supportive member of our community who had a wide circle of friends and had built strong relationships with staff.

“He was always happy to spend time talking about football and his energy and smile were infectious.

“We are proud to have been part of his life and to have had him as part of ours.