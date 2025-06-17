What should have been a pleasant walk with her son has left a Halifax woman in hospital with horrific injuries.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Hebblewhite was at Ogden Water with her seven-year-old when she was mauled by an out-of-control dog.

As well as serious arm injuries, she has been left needing treatment for a stress-based heart attack, and is still in hospital nearly a week on from the vicious attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the dog could do this to me, I dread to imagine what it would do to a child,” she said.

Karen's arm after the attack

Karen was out for a walk with her son, Billy, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday (June 11) and was walking past the picnic area when she saw a family with two dogs sat on one of the benches “quite a distance away”.

“Out of nowhere, one of the dogs ran towards me and Billy,” she said.

"Initially, I assumed it was just coming to say hello – as most dogs do up at Ogden – but then I heard the snarling and saw the teeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I automatically pushed Billy behind me and felt the teeth grab onto my arm.

Karen with her son Billy

"The dog was strong enough to knock me to the floor, banging my head against the fencing.

"As you can imagine Billy was hysterical. My instinct was to get away.”

Karen has reported the attack to the police but is keen to make people aware of what happened so no one else gets hurt.

The dog was black and medium-sized.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help police should call them on 101.