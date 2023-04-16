News you can trust since 1853
"I have to thank all the guys on Swales Moor" - Group explores the history of Halifax's geology

A group have been researching the old quarries on Swales Moor above Boothtown, Halifax and looking into the geological history of the area.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Michael Wood, Leeds Geology Association, said: "It has been an amazing experience returning, with a geologist's eye, to the landscape of my childhood in Holmfield. When I left Halifax, I thought of it as just another 'Textile town'.

"Somehow I just didn't see all the evidence of Coal delving and Fire-clay extraction. If you add to that: Flag-stone, Iron-stone, acidic water from the moors, and steep cloughs with reliable water-flows, then the geology has given you all the ingredients for the pre-industrial stage of Halifax and then the industrial boom around 1850.

"In this kind of research, you are totally dependent on good will, interest and, at times, sense of humour, of the land owner or user.

Swales moor quarry menSwales moor quarry men
Swales moor quarry men
"I have to thank all the guys on Swales Moor who made it all possible."

