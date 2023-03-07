"I honestly felt like I was in a dream" - Brighouse singer transformed into Judy Garland for ITV show Starstruck

Natasha Harper appeared on the ITV1 show which sees singers impersonate stars for a chance to win £50,000.

She performed as Judy Garland on the programme alongside fellow singers Emily and Shelley.

The audition process started almost 12 months ago on Zoom, which then resulted in an in person audition in Manchester.

Emily, Natasha and Shelley perform as Judy Garland. Picture: Guy Levy/ITV

Natasha said: “There were a few of us auditioning for Judy and when we went in to sing Shelley and Emily happened to be in my group.

“I instantly felt a connection singing with these ladies and it felt really magical when we sang Get Happy and Over The Rainbow.

"I then waited a few more months to be told I had made it to the final stages and was asked to sing for producers and the musical director in London.

“Little did we know at the time they had chosen us but held off telling us till a later date.

Olly Murs with Natasha, Emily and Shelley as Judy Garland. Picture: Guy Levy/ITV

“We sang the songs again and I remember thinking how much I really wanted this.”

Filming for the series took place in the Autumn last year, which is hosted by Olly Murs and with Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Shania Twain and Jason Manford as judges.

"All three of us girls were transformed in to Judy Garland and began performing in the massive studio,” Natasha said.

“It was absolutely overwhelming and I honestly felt like I was in a dream.

Natasha Harper

"The whole cast and crew were incredibly professional kind and caring of us all and I am so thankful to them for an amazing experience.

“I honestly still can't believe I was part of it all and watching back on TV it still didn't feel real. The response I've had from people has been overwhelming and I’ve even had past students contacting me to tell me how much they enjoyed watching and what they are up to now.

“Although team Judy didn't win on the night we had the most amazing time ever.”

Natasha, who teaches singing and musical theatre classes in Brighouse, regularly performs at town events including the annual 1940s weekend.

