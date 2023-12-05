Following an interim leadership period, and a robust internal recruitment process, Overgate Hospice has appointed Tracey Wilcocks as its new chief executive.

Tracey has worked at the Hospice since 2014, most recently as the Director of Clinical Services, working with the clinical teams to ensure that everyone in Calderdale impacted by a life-limiting illness receives the very best care and support.

Tracey qualified as a nurse in 1992, starting her career at Leeds General Infirmary before moving to Cookridge Cancer Centre. Tracey has also worked in further education, providing education to trainee and qualified nurses, and has also recently completed a Masters in Voluntary Sector Management.

Since May 2023, Tracey has been Interim Chief Executive of Overgate Hospice, showing exceptional leadership through significant changes and developing the Hospice’s five-year strategy. This strategy will see Overgate transform its services to better meet the needs of its community.

Catherine Riley, Chair of Overgate’s Board of Trustees said: “I am delighted to confirm Tracey’s appointment as the CEO of Overgate Hospice. Tracey has been very successful as interim chief executive over the last seven months; showing real leadership, determination, and compassion in the role.

"The board look forward to continuing to work closely with Tracey to deliver excellent care and support to people and their families living with life-limiting illnesses.”

Tracey will take up the role of chief executive with immediate effect and will be supported by her senior leadership colleagues.

Tracey said: “I am honoured to be leading Overgate Hospice at such an exciting time in its history, as we work hard to ensure that the care we provide, and the facilities in which we provide it, are fit to care for our community for the next 40 years.

"I look forward to working with the team of incredibly talented, dedicated and passionate staff and volunteers as we continue to ensure the people of Calderdale have the very best care when they need it most.

“As we continue to navigate our way through the cost-of-living crisis, the Hospice faces a challenging time as we strive to ensure the financial sustainability of the organisation whilst ensuring equitable access to our services for all in our community.