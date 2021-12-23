“I love group" - Paul thanks group after super slimming success

Paul O’Malley

Prior to losing his weight Paul said that he didn’t like the way that he looked or felt about himself. He lived off high fat processed food and lots of snacks which caused him to gain weight.

Now the Slimming World recipe books are his best friends his favourite meals being lasagne and shepherd’s pie.

Paul who makes luxury baths cycles from Milnsbridge cycles to the Rastrick Slimming World group every week.

“I have always cycled, now though I don’t get out of breath and can tackle much bigger hills,” he said.

“I was so proud of myself when I took part in the 100 mile at Ride London, I can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Sarah Tearne, the consultant in Rastrick, said: “In our local group we encourage each other to get more active, and we’ve got a new set of 50 online videos for members so they can easily get started at home.”

Attending group each week has been vital to Paul’s weight loss success. “I love group, the members are great for new ideas; they are so supportive and there to listen when you need encouragement.”

Recent research revealed that people who are supported to lose weight in a group increase their mental toughness – developing more control, embracing challenges, and growing in confidence -- more than those who choose to lose weight on their own - and go on to lose more weight than those who don’t have the support of a Slimming World group.

Dr Jacquie Lavin said: “The power of the group and the peer support members give one another is what sets Slimming World apart.

“Our members become part of a community, something special, which helps them to realise that they are not alone in the challenges they face.

“That’s combined with our personalised approach – called IMAGE Therapy – which helps every member discover more about themselves as a slimmer, identify their own pitfalls and danger zones, and create practical plans to overcome them.”