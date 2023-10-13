A photographer from Halifax says he was “blown away” to have won the photography category in the Yorkshire Blogger of the Year awards.

Cameron McGarvey, 26, has been running CMCG Creative for three years. It is primarily a photography business but Cameron also offers videography and content creation to be used across a variety of social media platforms and marketing material covering food, commercial, travel, fitness and other areas.

"I was blown away,” Cameron said on winning the award, “it was a massive honour to be nominated in the first place and to be recognised.

"There were a lot of great bloggers and content creators nominated so it was a great achievement to come away with an award.”

Cameron McGarvey

Cameron says blogging plays quite a large part in his business and that he writes about most of the shoots he does.

"I found as my business grew I would get more and more questions with regards to photography, camera gear, how to take better content using your phone etc,” he said.

"So I started blogging as a way as not only a way to provide useful information for people who want to learn a bit more, but also offering a service for people who want to improve their photography/content whether it be for their business or personal use.

"It’s a great way to grow an audience. Some will be existing clients, others will be new businesses that have found me and need photography/videography or others will be individuals who will then go on to enquire about courses, presents or even the photography prints I sell.

"However, the main reason blogging will continue to play a big part is because my goal for my work is for it to be seen by as many people as possible.