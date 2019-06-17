“I will do my best to protect the communities in Calderdale” vows borough’s first Romanian police officer

A career cop has joined the ranks in Calderdale and become the district’s first Romanian police officer.

PC Nicolae Negoita joined the force last year after moving to the UK with his family in 2013.

The 39-year-old was a Chief Inspector in his local force in Romania from 2002 to 2011 before following his wife to the Republic of Ireland for work.

The family settled in Calderdale over five years ago, with their 11-year-old son and pet labradoodle Luna.

PC Negoita said: “I started my career in policing in 1998 and joined the Romanian Police Academy when I was only 19.

“I spent four years training to become an Inspector and working towards a degree in Law. I worked in CID, border control and as a traffic cop, before becoming a Chief Inspector.

“My career was put on hold in 2011, when I moved with my family to the Republic of Ireland after my wife, who is a paediatric doctor, was offered a job there.”

PC Negoita and his family relocated again two years later – this time to Calderdale.

While he waited for a permit of indefinite stay, he swapped his breathalyser for a blackboard and taught Computing at a Halifax primary school.

Re-joining the police was never far from PC Negoita’s mind however, and when West Yorkshire Police recruited officers in February 2018, he knew it was time to get back into policing and applied to join the force.

PC Negoita passed his training and joined the patrol team at Brighouse earlier this year.

“The recruitment process was exciting but sometimes a bit nerve-wrecking, especially when I was waiting for results for assessments,” he said.

“I am excited about working with the team in Calderdale - I love the enthusiasm of the officers.

“I am sure my positivity, energy and the experiences from my background will also benefit the team, and I will do my best to protect the communities in Calderdale and West Yorkshire.”

West Yorkshire Police will soon be recruiting police officers under our Police Constable Degree Apprenticeships.

