"I won't let this stop me" vows charity fundraiser Daniel after his bike is stolen

A teacher from Norland taking part in 12 challenges in 12 months in memory of his dad has had his bike stolen from his home.

Daniel Sykes, 30, had used the blue Giant Contend SL road bike to complete the York Cycle in March and the Skipton Triathlon in April, but still has a cycling challenge remaining later in the year.

His fundraising campaign is in memory of his father David, 68, who died in December 2017 when he suffered a cardiac arrest delivering Christmas cards and presents to his neighbours.

"I was utterly amazed and incredibly grateful for all the kind words, support and sponsorships I received," said Daniel, having raised more than £1,000 so far for the British Heart Foundation.

"Once again I have been truly humbled by the response I received when I shared the bad news on Facebook (about his stolen bike).

"I have been offered people's bikes to train and complete my challenges on from people I’ve never met, who don’t even live locally; suggestions of fundraising for a new bike; an offer to buy me a new bike outright; suggestions of websites and best ways of getting my bike back and a lot of love and care from everyone.

"Others, from as close as the bottom of my road in Sowerby Bridge, were looking for their recently stolen bikes too.

"When someone breaks into your property and steals something you’ve worked hard for, and in this case steals something you’re using to help others, it raises a lot of frustration and a lot of questions. It makes you question humanity.

"But the response I’ve received makes you believe in people again and certainly makes you realise there are a lot more kind and caring people out there than, let’s just say, those that aren’t so caring.

"I bought my bike to help keep the memory of dad alive and make him proud by raising money for a very important charity in the British Heart Foundation and I won’t let this stop me.

"I'm hoping to make people more vigilant by using good locks, setting privacy settings correctly on Strava and other apps. But most importantly, thanking everyone for their generosity, support and incredible kindness."

West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to reports of a shed break in, which took place overnight between 25th April and 26th April on Sowerby Croft in Sowerby Bridge.

"A Giant Contender mountain bike was taken with a saddlebag to the rear of the frame.

"Crime Scene Investigators have attended the scene and enquiries remain ongoing.

"Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information as to those responsible should contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111."