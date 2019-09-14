Iconic Halifax nightclub the Acapulco to re-open after blaze

The Halifax nightclub Acapulco is set to re-open after a fire at the famous venue.

Fire crews spent Friday night battling a blaze at the nightclub in Halifax after the roof of the club caught on fire.

Crews from Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick were called to the club on Waterhouse Street at 8.55pm

At 9.48pm the club was still on fire, but firefighters appeared to have the flames under control.

It is not believed that the club was open at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries.

The Acapulco has revealed to customers when they are planning to re-open the venue.

Posting on their Facebook page the nightclub said: "We thank the Emergency Services for their amazing work in last nights fire.

"There prompt response, fast action stopped the spread of the fire before too much damage could happen.

"West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have fully inspected the incident and the building and deemed us safe. We have had members of our staff come in and help with clean up operation, which is on-going.

"We can confirm that WE WILL BE OPEN TONIGHT from 9:30pm with 75p Drinks before 11pm and then all drinks £1 after 11pm.

"We Thank everyone for they're concern, we thank everyone for all the supportive messages and offers of help.

"This is only possible thanks to our heroes from the emergency services and our amazing staff.

"We would like to take this opportunity that members of our emergency services have always and will always get Free Entry."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.