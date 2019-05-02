Iconic Halifax signage lit up ahead of Tour de Yorkshire

The eyes of the cycling world will focus on Calderdale on Sunday as it once again prepares to host the fourth stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

And alongside a host of efforts from across the town centre, including some eye-catching new bike racks, one of its most iconic buildings will light its famous signage in the race's honour.

Dean Clough commercial hub in Halifax has temporarily turned the signage on the top of its eight-storey E Mill yellow to show their support.

It is the very first time in its history that the iconic ‘Dean Clough’ sign has changed colour! The signage can be seen across Halifax and is often used as a point of reference when entering the town centre itself.

Beth Ward, Head of Marketing & PR at Dean Clough said: “We are proud to be working closely with partners such as The Piece Hall, Square Chapel, Victoria Theatre and others across Halifax to showcase what a great town it is.

"The fact that the Tour de Yorkshire and internationally renowned riders such as Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish are riding through the town and passed Dean Clough is fantastic.

"It is a great way to inspire the riders of the future and to showcase our great town”.