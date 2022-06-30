Iconic Queens Road Muslims cricket team is reuniting for Halifax charity match

The iconic team, who won countless trophies and paved the way for other BAME sports teams, will play at an evening of T20 cricket in aid of Halifax Community Fridge.

They will be up against a team from around Calderdale on Wednesday (July 6) from 6pm until 9pm at Triangle Cricket Club.

Around 30 businesses have generously sponsored the match, which has already raised more than £2,500.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team paved the way for other sports teams

Hassan Riaz, one of the organisers, said: "The team are coming together after a very long time.

"They were one of the first BAME cricket teams for this town and led the way for other sports.

"I'm hoping some of the team will, following on from the match, coach some of the younger players and continue their legacy."

For more information, to sponsor the match or to contribute, call Yasser on 07974 244920 or Hassan on 07790 758618.

Flashback: The team won countless trophies