In Sweden, cinnamon buns and the traditions surrounding them are an enjoyment to be taken seriously.

That’s why this year, to mark Cinnamon Bun Day - which took place on Friday, September 30 - the Swedish superstore has announced the launch of a very sweet deal.

The promotion, which launched in October, will run through until the end of December, allowing customers to purchase a cinnamon bun, along with a cup of tea or coffee, for just 30p.

A spokesperson from IKEA said: “In Sweden, the cinnamon bun is a staple of ‘fika’, an important part of Swedish culture where, over coffee and often some pastries, cakes or biscuits, everyone gets together to chat for a few minutes in the morning or afternoon.

“Many Swedes consider it almost essential to make time for fika every day, believing it refreshes the brain and strengthens relationships.

“IKEA wants to encourage its customers to practice fika: to make time to stop and socialise. With this affordable deal, customers can treat themselves to a moment of relaxation in store, whilst tucking into this delicious offer with a hot drink and a little something to eat.”

To redeem the deal, customers must be an IKEA Family member. To sign up for free, visit https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/ikea-family/

The offer is in place to mark Cinnamon Bun Day 2022.