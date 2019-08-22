Illingworth Sports Club celebrates new pitches

Illingworth Sports Club have officially opened their renovated sports pitches.

The project has been made possible by a £89,703 grant from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

Deputy mayor Angie Gallagher and MP Holly Lynch, open the renovated rugby pitch, at Illingworth Sports Club, Halifax

The grant enabled Calderdale Council to work with Crossley Juniors AFC and Illingworth ARLFC to redevelop the existing three pitches and add a new pitch to the site. These have replaced the previous poor-quality pitches which were uneven, unable to withstand heavy use and not fit for play during the harsh winter months.

With the new and improved pitches, it is anticipated that Crossley Juniors AFC will be able to grow from 25 to 33 teams over the next five years. This will support competitive playing opportunities for nearly 500 people and provide the whole community with suitable sports and recreation facilities.

Steve Anderson, from Illingworth Sports Club, said: “It means everything to us as a sports club.

“We are fit for purpose now.

“It will make a massive difference because it was very run down and used to get waterlogged, but this will be looked after and we expect it to last for the next 20 to 30 years. It’s been three years in the making but we wanted to make sure we got it right. We believe it’s as good as anywhere in Yorkshire.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “Having good quality sporting facilities can make a real difference to communities. I’m sure the surface improvements will provide a pitch-perfect experience for resident clubs and those visiting the site. The facilities will also allow more people to be active complementing our Active Calderdale campaign and bringing the local community closer together.”