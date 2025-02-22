In pictures: Brighouse artist Roger Davies showcases his paintings of Calderdale landmarks

Roger, who has featured on the BBC One TV programme “Home Is Where the Art Is”, spent 18 months preparing the “Welcome to Calderdale: A Celebation of the Borough” exhibition, which is running at The Smith Art Gallery in Brighouse.

Since his first sold-out exhibition at the town’s Harrison Lord Gallery in 2018, Roger has successfully undertaken more than 100 commissions and sold more than 300 paintings to private collectors.

In his work, perspectives, colours, shapes and situations are exaggerated, resulting in dynamic compositions populated by figures which animate the paintings.

He said: “There should be something of visual interest in every part of the picture, from top to bottom, side to side and in all four corners. My job is to make your eyes dance.”

The exhibition, which features 29 of Roger’s latest paintings, is described as “a celebration of his locality, community and culture as seen through his idiosyncratic vision of the world and informed by his love of life in Calderdale”.

To accompany the exhibition, Roger will be conducting workshops, talks and events in the gallery for people of all ages and abilities.

“Welcome to Calderdale: A Celebration of the Borough” is running until June 28.

For more information, visit www.rogerdaviesart.com