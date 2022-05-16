In pictures: Calderdale Big Band Tea Dance at Arden Road Social Club

The event at Arden Road Social Club in Halifax was organised by Staying Well, North Halifax Partnership and The Archway Project, with the aim of tackling social isolation.

The afternoon tea dance gave older people who may have spent the last few years alone due to the pandemic the chance to spend some quality time around others.

Calderdale Big Band, made up of 20 local talented musicians, performed songs to transport guests back to the time of Glenn Miller, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and many more.

There was also a dance demo alongside local exercise programme provider, Active Rainbow.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald

1. On song Vocalist Jenny Webb performs with Calderdale Big Band

2. Best foot forward Guests take to the dancefloor

3. Tutorial Dance instructors put the guests through their paces

4. In the swing of things Dancers enjoy the music