In pictures: Calderdale Big Band Tea Dance at Arden Road Social Club

Calderdale Big Band provided the music for the afternoon tea dance at Arden Road Social Club in Halifax, organised by Staying Well

More than 120 of the borough's older generation enjoyed an afternoon of nostalgia at a tea dance featuring Calderdale Big Band.

By Staff Reporter
Monday, 16th May 2022, 4:30 pm

The event at Arden Road Social Club in Halifax was organised by Staying Well, North Halifax Partnership and The Archway Project, with the aim of tackling social isolation.

The afternoon tea dance gave older people who may have spent the last few years alone due to the pandemic the chance to spend some quality time around others.

Calderdale Big Band, made up of 20 local talented musicians, performed songs to transport guests back to the time of Glenn Miller, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and many more.

There was also a dance demo alongside local exercise programme provider, Active Rainbow.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald

1. On song

Vocalist Jenny Webb performs with Calderdale Big Band



2. Best foot forward

Guests take to the dancefloor



3. Tutorial

Dance instructors put the guests through their paces



4. In the swing of things

Dancers enjoy the music


